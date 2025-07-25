HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya mulling law to make HIV testing mandatory before marriage

Fri, 25 July 2025
11:45
The Meghalaya government is thinking about making a new law to make HIV/AIDS testing mandatory before marriage in view of the rising number of cases in the state, Health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Friday. Meghalaya ranks sixth nationally in terms of HIV/AIDS prevalence, with the northeastern region facing a high burden overall, she said. "If Goa has made testing compulsory, why shouldn't Meghalaya have its own set of laws? These laws would benefit the larger community," Lyngdoh told PTI. "The state is mentally prepared to take strong actions," she added. 

The Health minister attended a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, which was also attended by Social Welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh and eight MLAs from East Khasi Hills district to formulate a comprehensive HIV/AIDS policy in a mission mode. The Heath department has been directed to prepare a cabinet note for the policy.

