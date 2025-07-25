HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JD(U)-BJP conspiring to get Tejashwi murdered: Rabri

Fri, 25 July 2025
15:19
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday alleged that the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine had hatched a "conspiracy" to "murder" her son Tejashwi Yadav ahead of assembly polls.

Talking exclusively to PTI-video, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council also claimed that attempts have been made on the life of the young leader in the past, "at least two, three or four times". The RJD was asked about incidents inside the assembly a day ago, where some members from the ruling side had charged at Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the lower house. 

The doting mother replied, "There is an attempt to murder Tejashwi. So many killings are taking place in Bihar, let there be one more. Who else, but the JD(U)-BJP is involved in this conspiracy. They want him bumped off so that he is not around to challenge them in elections". 

She added, "There have been attempts on Tejashwi's life in the past, for about two, three or four times. Once a truck had tried to run over his vehicle". Yadav, a former Deputy CM, is expected to lead the INDIA bloc charge in the upcoming polls. -- PTI

