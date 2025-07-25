HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai; stay indoors, say cops

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
12:11
image
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, slowing down vehicular traffic and affecting some suburban train services on the Western Railway, officials said. More showers are expected later in the day, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the metropolis during the 24 hours starting 8.30 am, prompting the police to appeal to the public not to venture out. The IMD has already issued an Orange' alert for Mumbai and all its neighbouring districts, barring Raigad, where a Red' alert has been sounded for Friday.

Though it had issued a similar alert on Thursday, the city received moderate rainfall. As per a Monsoon Report' of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city, Eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs have so far received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm and 18.88 mm, respectively. 

IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 22.4 mm and 23.9 mm rainfall, respectively. Due to the rains since morning, with intense spells in between, vehicle movements on the city roads have slowed down.

Suburban train services on the Central Railway network were running without any problem, said officials. A few locals on the Western Railway network were running 10-15 minutes late, said WR officials. In view of the forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, police have urged citizens to take precautions. 

"Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously," said Mumbai police on X. "Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103," they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai rains: Suburban trains running at slow speed
LIVE! Mumbai rains: Suburban trains running at slow speed

INDIA bloc MPs tear 'SIR' posters as Parl logjam continues
INDIA bloc MPs tear 'SIR' posters as Parl logjam continues

Several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left parties, carried out a protest march with the banner 'SIR- Loktantra par Var'.

Amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India issues advisory
Amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India issues advisory

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, according to the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

6 children dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan
6 children dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan

The children at the Peeplodi Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place.

Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone
Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired a drone-launched precision guided missile at a test range in Andhra Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the successful flight trials in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD