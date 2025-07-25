HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I love Arijit Singh's voice'

Fri, 25 July 2025
14:12
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Popular British singer Ed Sheeran shared a lengthy post on social media praising Bollywood musician Arijit Singh and said he learnt to sing in Punjabi and play a sitar from him. 

Sheeran and Singh have also collaborated on the track "Sapphire", which released in June. The "Shape of You" singer shared a video alongside Singh on his Instagram handle on Thursday, which had a special version of the song. The video was from the singer's trip to India as a part of Mathematics tour. 

During his stay in the country, he visited Singh's hometown in Jiaganj Azimganj, West Bengal and called it his "favourite experience". "One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see @arijitsingh for the final jigsaw piece of 'Sapphire'. It was a 24 hour trip, and felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a 5 and a half hour drive when we landed, we arrived, Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. talked, ate, drunk coffee. then once we were in the studio he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar," Sheeran wrote in the post. 

"We then went on a late night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijits bike and my dad on the back of his securities. We listened to prayer by the river and talked about music. it was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career, and was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song, but beginning of something bigger. Sheeran said he listens to the song with his children every morning. 

"I love this version of the song, its the one i listen to every morning with my daughters, because i love Arijits voice, tone, flow and rhythm. i hope you feel the same way i do about it. thank you Arijit for your time, grace and talent. 'Sapphire' feat. Arijit out now on all platforms," he concluded the post. 

Mathematics tour in India began on January 30 with Sheeran's performance in Pune and concluded on February 15 in Delhi. During his stay, he also met music maestro AR Rahman, with whom he performed at his Chennai concert. PTI

