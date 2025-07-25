HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary held in forgery, cheating case

Fri, 25 July 2025
22:52
The Telangana CID has arrested the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association in connection with a probe into alleged forgery, cheating, and criminal breach of trust by HCA office bearers. 

Upon receipt of reliable information, the CID team on Thursday arrested Devaraj Ramchander, secretary of HCA, in Pune and brought him to Hyderabad, an official release said. 

HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer Srinivasa Rao, HCA CEO Sunil Kante, and two others were arrested by the CID on July 10 after a case was registered based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, general secretary of Telangana Cricket Association. 

Earlier, the CID had said that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Rajendra Yadav (general secretary of Sri Chakra Cricket Club) and his wife G Kavitha (president of Sri Chakra Cricket Club), allegedly forged documents of Sri Chakra cricket club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club (GCC). 

This was done by forging the signature of C Krishna Yadav, President of GCC. These forged documents were allegedly used as genuine, enabling Jagan Mohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president. 

Further, it was alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Srinivasa Rao, Sunil Kante and others, harboured malafide intention and committed criminal breach of trust, leading to misappropriation of public funds, and wrongful restraint of IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad officials (during IPL 2025 season). -- PTI

