Healthy baby born onboard Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai

The airline further noted that the professionalism and preparedness of its crew, coupled with swift ground support, ensured the safe mid-air birth and immediate medical support for both mother and the newborn. As soon as the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly, drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth.





Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind and composure, the crew supported the guest through the delivery with empathy and professionalism, the statement said. The statement further mentioned that the pilots promptly alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) to request a priority landing at Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready upon arrival. Upon touchdown, both mother and baby were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for further care, accompanied by a female airline staff member to provide continued support.





The airline highlighted that seamless coordination between the cockpit and cabin crew, ground staff, airport authorities, and emergency responders reflected its values of agility, teamwork, and care. -- ANI

