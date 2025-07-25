HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

HC grants bail to Sambhal mosque committee president

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
23:33
image
The Allahabad high court has granted bail to Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey of the mosque in November last year. 

The order granting bailing was passed by Justice Sameer Jain on Thursday. 

Ali, also an advocate, was arrested in March. 

Violent protests on November 24 after the mosque survey resulted in the deaths of four persons. 

An FIR was lodged at Kotwali Sambahl against Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, and Sambhal's SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood's son Sohail Iqbal. 

During the course of hearing, it was argued on behalf of the applicant that Ali's name was not included in the FIR. 

The police later arrested Ali during the investigation on March 23 on charges of inciting violence during the survey. 

He was lodged in Moradabad jail. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl gangraped in Porbandar; 2 held , two at large
LIVE! Minor girl gangraped in Porbandar; 2 held , two at large

4th TEST Updates: England are 544-7 at stumps on Day 3
4th TEST Updates: England are 544-7 at stumps on Day 3

Parliament logjam ends, Pahalgam discussion next week
Parliament logjam ends, Pahalgam discussion next week

Opposition parties have agreed to the agenda of taking up a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday in Lok Sabha and the next day in Rajya Sabha, brightening up the prospect of normalcy returning...

Rajasthan: 7 kids dead as school building collapses
Rajasthan: 7 kids dead as school building collapses

A regular morning alive with the chatter of students assembling for prayers quickly turned into tragedy on Friday when a portion of their government school building collapsed, killing seven children and injuring 27, some of them critically.

'Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe for mass gathering'
'Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe for mass gathering'

The Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government, has deemed Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD