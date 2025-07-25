Govt employees allowed 30 days leave to care for parents

09:50





Replying to a question in the upper house by MP Sumitra Balmik, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh apprised the house on Thursday that 'Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972' allow for leave to be availed for "any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents."





"The central Civil Services Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, 8 days of Casual leave and 2 days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leave, to central government employee which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of their elderly parents," Union MoS Jitendra Singh replied in Rajya Sabha. -- ANI

