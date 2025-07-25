HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centre extends President's rule in Manipur for six months

Fri, 25 July 2025
10:19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution to extend the already imposed President's rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026.

"That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025," the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin stated. The centre imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from his position as the Chief Minister on February 9.

This comes months after 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met at the residence of party MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal to push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur. -- ANI

