AR Rahman meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, discusses AI project

09:01

Music maestro A R Rahman shared a photo with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at latter's office.





In his post shared on Instagram, Rahman tagged Altman and revealed they were brainstorming on "Secret Mountain," his upcoming virtual global band project that aims to fuse sound and AI into something game-changing.





"It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office we discussed "Secret Mountain", our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward," Rahman posted.