Another Bhasha Andolan needed: Mamata on Bengali language row

Fri, 25 July 2025
10:24
Amid a controversy over the Bengali language, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for another Bhasha Andolan (language movement) and alleged that people are being harassed for speaking Bengali in many places. 

Addressing the 'Maha Nayak Samman' Awards on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Another Bhasha Andolan is needed to awaken everyone. People are being harassed for speaking Bengali in many places. Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, and the second most spoken in Asia. Around 30 crore people speak Bengali, and today, Bengali speakers are being sent to jail." Calling for wider public engagement, she urged for programmes to be held across all levels to raise awareness. "I cannot accept this, and I believe you cannot either. People cannot be detained just for speaking Bengali. We cannot tolerate this. Programmes must be organised on this issue at all levels. This issue is not just mine; it belongs to everyone. Bengal is everything to us. We must protect this land," she added. 

CM Banerjee hailed her mother tongue and said, "We all speak our mother tongue. Children speak 'Maa' for the first time in their mother tongue. However, a language war has been declared over the Bengali language."

