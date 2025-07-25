4 students dead as school roof collapses in Rajasthan

10:13

File pic





Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "The tragic accident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Peeplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children."





Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweets, "In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."

At least four students dead as the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students are also injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot.