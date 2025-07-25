HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! 4 students dead as school roof collapses in Rajasthan
Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar
A 22-year-old murder accused, out on bail, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Samastipur district, Bihar. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting personal enmity as a possible motive.

'Why Did Pilot Wait For 10 Seconds To Reverse Switch?'
'Humanly impossible for the switches to turn from on to off at rapid succession within one second'

France's move to recognise Palestinian state irks US, Israel
Macron said in a post on X that he will formalise the decision at the UN General Assembly in September. "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved," he wrote.

Time For India's Defence Reality Check
When the technology gap between China and India will remain large, cost-effective hardware of the kind that proved their worth in Operation Sindoor should be our priority, points out R Jagannathan.

