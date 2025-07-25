HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20-yo student falls unconscious outside college, dies

Fri, 25 July 2025
15:49
Representational pic
A 20-year-old student died after she fell unconscious outside her college in the western suburbs in Mumbai on Friday, police said. Harshita Pal, a second-year BSc IT student, collapsed outside Nirmala College in Kandivali East in the morning, an official from the Samta Nagar police station said. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said. Pal suffered from blood pressure-related issues and had been feeling unwell for the last few days, the official said, adding that her body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. PTI

