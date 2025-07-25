HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

17 children injured, 4 critical in school roof collapse in Rajasthan

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
10:17
File pic
File pic
Update: A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured, police said. The children at the Peeplodi Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place. 

"Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical, Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI. Police said the children were pulled out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers. Education minister Madan Dilawar said a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident. He directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure that the children get proper treatment. 

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," he said.

"I will get a high-level inquiry done to find out why this incident happened, " the minister said. Circle inspector at Manhorethana police station in Jhalawar, Nandkishore, said two of the critically injured students were referred to a specialised health centre while six are under treatment at the SRG hospital. At least 27 students were studying in the upper primary school in Piplod village, Station House Officer at Dangipura police station Vijendra Singh said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 students dead as school roof collapses in Rajasthan
LIVE! 4 students dead as school roof collapses in Rajasthan

Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar
Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar

A 22-year-old murder accused, out on bail, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Samastipur district, Bihar. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting personal enmity as a possible motive.

'Why Did Pilot Wait For 10 Seconds To Reverse Switch?'
'Why Did Pilot Wait For 10 Seconds To Reverse Switch?'

'Humanly impossible for the switches to turn from on to off at rapid succession within one second'

France's move to recognise Palestinian state irks US, Israel
France's move to recognise Palestinian state irks US, Israel

Macron said in a post on X that he will formalise the decision at the UN General Assembly in September. "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved," he wrote.

Time For India's Defence Reality Check
Time For India's Defence Reality Check

When the technology gap between China and India will remain large, cost-effective hardware of the kind that proved their worth in Operation Sindoor should be our priority, points out R Jagannathan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD