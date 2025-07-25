HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1 lakh people flee homes as Cambodia-Thailand clash escalates

Fri, 25 July 2025
The border clash between Thailand and Cambodia has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, with over one lakh people forced to flee their homes in just two days of conflict, CNN reported. 

Villagers, including children and the elderly, have been seen escaping in the middle of the night, carrying their belongings in plastic bags, as military shelling continues on both sides. As of Thursday night, more than 100,000 Thai civilians had been moved to temporary shelters in provinces bordering Cambodia, including Surin, Buri Ram, and Si Saket, the Thai Ministry of Interior said. Videos from these areas show people resting on mats inside universities and schools, eating from plastic containers and waiting for updates as the violence continues, as per CNN. 

In Cambodia, over 4,000 people have been displaced from border villages in Oddar Meanchey province, according to local officials. Footage from the area shows residents abandoning their homes and taking shelter under tarpaulin sheets. A Cambodian official said, "The exchange of fighting is still happening... tensions are still high," CNN quoted him as saying. -- ANI

