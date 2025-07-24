HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Thu, 24 July 2025
21:48
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

According to media reports, multiple police units and EMTs were seen outside Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early in the morning following a cardiac arrest call. Hogan was carried out on a stretcher before being rushed to a hospital.

WWE confirmed the news in a statement posted on X, saying, 'WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.'

Tributes poured in from across the wrestling world, with fellow legend Ric Flair expressing his heartbreak on social media.

'I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan!' Flair wrote, recounting how Hogan stood by him through personal and professional struggles, including visiting him in the hospital during a life-threatening illness.

'Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you! Rest in peace my friend!' he added.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, had recently undergone major heart surgery, though sources close to him had insisted he was recovering well.

No official cause of death has been released, and his family has not issued a public statement.

Photograph:  Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images via Reuters

