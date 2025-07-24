We've been asking for discussions; they should agree: Priyanka

11:23





Speaking to the media, Gandhi accused the treasury benches of orchestrating disruptions in Parliament to silence the voices of the opposition in the last Budget Session.





"Whenever the Opposition leaders want to speak, they are not allowed to speak. We have been asking for discussions; they should agree. In the last session, I was surprised to see that disruption was starting from the treasury benches. They would pick a topic so that we react to it, and then there is a hungama, and then the House would get adjourned. It is suiting them just fine," the Congress MP said.





Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections today. -- ANI

