Thailand seals border with Cambodia as clashes escalate

12:14





The development marked an escalation of long-standing dispute between the neighbouring countries. Deputy Defence Minister has confirmed combat and granted full operational authority to the military, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand said in a social media post.





Nikorndej Plangkur, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement addressing a press conference here.





Local media early today reported heavy fighting had broke out this morning near the disputed Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province, as Cambodian forces launched an attack, firing RPGs and artillery shells over the Thai border. Thai forces responded according to the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan, which is designed to address border incidents. -- ANI

