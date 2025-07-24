HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stop blame game, start moving the aid: Israel blames UN over starvation in Gaza

Thu, 24 July 2025
13:03
Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strongly worded statement categorically rejecting the claims of stopping humanitarian aid into Gaza. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Israel urged all organizations to cease echoing "Hamas' propaganda". 

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, "Israel categorically rejects today's statement by several organizations regarding the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza: These organizations are serving the propaganda of Hamas, using their numbers and justifying their horrors. Instead of challenging the terror organization, they embrace it as their own. In this critical time of negotiations, they are echoing Hamas's propaganda and harming the chances for a ceasefire. We urge all organizations to cease using Hamas's talking points." 

As per the Foreign Ministry, close to 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza, including flour for bakeries and 2,500 tons of baby food and high-calorie special food for children. "There are more than 700 aid trucks inside Gaza waiting to be picked up by the UN. This bottleneck is the main obstacle to maintaining a consistent flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. For some, the obsession with attacking Israel is more important than helping the people of Gaza", the statement said. -- ANI

