Sensex tanks 542 points dragged down by blue-chip stocks

Thu, 24 July 2025
Equity markets fell on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 542.47 points, amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows. Despite a positive start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and fell later in the trade. The benchmark tanked 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,184.17.

During the day, it tumbled 679.42 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 82,047.22. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 25,062.10. From the Sensex firms, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards. However, Eternal, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Titan were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI
Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI

'Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.'

LIVE! Historic deal after many years of hard work: PM in UK
LIVE! Historic deal after many years of hard work: PM in UK

4th Test updates: India comeback strongly
4th Test updates: India comeback strongly

India, UK ink historic trade deal
India, UK ink historic trade deal

India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

'Loktantra, not Loktantar': BJP mocks Oppn over banner
'Loktantra, not Loktantar': BJP mocks Oppn over banner

The BJP criticized opposition parties for misspelling 'loktantra' (democracy) on a protest banner during a demonstration against electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

