Sensex tanks 542 points dragged down by blue-chip stocks

During the day, it tumbled 679.42 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 82,047.22. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 25,062.10. From the Sensex firms, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards. However, Eternal, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Titan were the gainers. -- PTI

Equity markets fell on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 542.47 points, amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows. Despite a positive start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and fell later in the trade. The benchmark tanked 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,184.17.