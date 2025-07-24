HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC stays HC judgement acquitting train blasts' accused

Thu, 24 July 2025
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to all the accused in the case and sought their response on the appeal filed by the state government. 

The top court said the high court judgement shall not be treated as a precedent. On Monday, a special high court bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime". Of the 12, five had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment by the special court. One of the death row convicts died in 2021. More than 180 people were killed when seven blasts ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on the western line on July 11, 2006. 

The high court allowed the appeals filed by the accused challenging their conviction and sentences imposed on them by a special court in 2015. The high court verdict came as a major embarrassment to the Maharashtra ATS which probed the case. 

The agency claimed that the accused were members of the banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and hatched the conspiracy with Pakistani members of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). -- PTI

LIVE! Will 12 acquitted accused in train blasts return to jail?

ED raids Anil Ambani-linked cos in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank, official sources said.

The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar

The RSS which catapulted Jagdeep Dhankar to national prominence after 21 years of hibernation could not come to his rescue when BJP higher ups decided to seek his resignation, points out Prakash Bhandari.

Will Rishabh Pant Bat On Day 2?

Rishabh Pant suffered a blow on his right foot after he missed the reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test on Wednesday.

'Drishyam-style' murder: Wife asks hubby's brother to lay tiles

A woman and her lover have been arrested in Palghar, India, for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body under the floor tiles of their home. The crime came to light after neighbors reported a foul smell and the husband's...

