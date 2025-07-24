HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RJD may boycott Bihar assembly polls over SIR

Thu, 24 July 2025
13:16
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the party was keeping the option open to boycott the upcoming assembly polls in the wake of the controversy over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The leader of the opposition made the remark outside the state assembly on the penultimate day of the monsoon session, responding to queries from reporters. He also alleged that the ruling NDA came out in support of the exercise, as the Election Commission was acting as "a political tool" of the government. PTI

