HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares hit lower circuit limits

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
14:05
image
Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra dropped 5 per cent each, hitting respective lower circuit limits on Thursday following ED raids as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud relating to a money laundering case against the companies linked to Anil Ambani. 

The stock of Reliance Power cracked 5 per cent to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 59.70 apiece on the BSE. Shares of Reliance Infrastructure also tanked 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 360.05. 

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore worth bank loan fraud linked money laundering case against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, official sources said. More than 35 premises in Mumbai belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For 6 Weeks!
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For 6 Weeks!

'He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak.'

LIVE! Pak passport among least powerful, below even N Korea!
LIVE! Pak passport among least powerful, below even N Korea!

Oppn to boycott of Bihar polls? Tejashwi says...
Oppn to boycott of Bihar polls? Tejashwi says...

He also alleged that the ruling NDA came out in support of the exercise, as the Election Commission was acting as "a political tool" of the government.

Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row
Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row

The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens.

Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent
Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent

The demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD