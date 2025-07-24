Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares hit lower circuit limits

14:05





The stock of Reliance Power cracked 5 per cent to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 59.70 apiece on the BSE. Shares of Reliance Infrastructure also tanked 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 360.05.





The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore worth bank loan fraud linked money laundering case against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, official sources said. More than 35 premises in Mumbai belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra dropped 5 per cent each, hitting respective lower circuit limits on Thursday following ED raids as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud relating to a money laundering case against the companies linked to Anil Ambani.