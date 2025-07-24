Rajya Sabha refuses to allow discussion on Dhankhar

12:57





Indian Union Muslim League MP, Abdul Wahab had demanded a discussion under Rule 267, on the 'unexpected resignation of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha.' Multiple Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised questions over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that the former VP might have been forced to resign due to differences between leaders. Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. The Upper House was informed of the resignation the very next day.





Earlier, multiple Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha also moved for an adjournment motion to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar. On July 23, Congress chief, and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge expressed scepticism over the resignation, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision.





Addressing mediapersons, Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation. "The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," he said. Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the Prime Minister's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation. In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's role of a Presiding Officer and in it's resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation."





Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that the former VP was "forced" to resign from his post by "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers," claiming he was "threatened" with impeachment. -- ANI









Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday rejected around 30 adjournment notices given by Opposition party members over various issues, including for discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhakhar.