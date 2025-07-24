HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pilot loses Rs 3.16 crore in share market investment fraud

Thu, 24 July 2025
A 56-year-old pilot was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.16 crore by cyber fraudsters under the guise of offering attractive returns in share trading, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday. 

The scam unfolded after the pilot watched videos on share market investments on a YouTube channel he had subscribed to. 

"After watching the videos in May, the pilot received a call from a woman on WhatsApp. She introduced herself as an assistant mentor and claimed to be working with SMC Global Securities," a police official said. 

The pilot was then added to a WhatsApp group and started receiving investment tips. 

After some days, the woman asked him to download the SMC Global Securities app. 

He subsequently invested in shares as per the tips. 

He deposited over Rs 3.16 crore in various bank accounts shared by the woman until July 11, the police official said. 

The pilot's wife had downloaded the app and found that her investment generated Rs 6.73 crore profit, while the profit in her husband's account showed Rs 15.82 crore. 

On July 11, the pilot, who works with Air India, contacted the company as he wanted to withdraw the money. 

The call was attended by an 'official' of the securities' company who asked him to deposit an additional 10 percent. 

The pilot realised that he was being taken for a ride and lodged a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and approached West Region Cyber Police Station on July 19, the official said. -- PTI

