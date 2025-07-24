HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak passport among least powerful, below even N Korea!

Thu, 24 July 2025
14:14
Pakistan's travel document remains classified among the 'least powerful' globally, granting visa-free access to merely 32 locations, while the passports from other Asian nations have emerged as the strongest worldwide, as reported by Dawn. 

According to the Henley Passport Index for 2025, Pakistan is currently ranked 96th on the list, placing it ahead of conflict-ridden countries such as Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Although still relatively low, the nation's ranking has seen a slight improvement; in 2024, the Pakistani passport was tied with Yemen as the fourth-worst globally for the fourth consecutive year.

The Henley Passport Index assesses the visa-free privileges of 199 different passports across 227 travel destinations and ranks them based on the number of places their holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance. A score of 1 is given when no visa is necessary, along with instances where a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor's permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) is available. Conversely, a score of 0 is assigned when a visa is required, or when a passport holder must secure a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) prior to travel. This also applies to cases requiring pre-departure governmental clearance for a visa on arrival, as reported by Dawn. Singapore holds the top position, with Japan and South Korea tied for second place in the index. 

Seven EU passports share the third position: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. Another group of seven European nations ties for fourth place: Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden. Meanwhile, New Zealand is tied for fifth place alongside Greece and Switzerland, according to the Dawn report.

