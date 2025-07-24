Not Nitish, next vice president will be from BJP

10:38





"The Vice President will be someone closely associated with the party's ideology," a top BJP leader said.





Earlier, a meeting between JDU leader and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur and BJP chief JP Nadda had sparked a buzz. But BJP sources trashed such speculation, stressing that it was a routine interaction. The sources also said the BJP had not spoken to the JDP leadership about the Vice President post. -- NDTV

The next Vice President will be a veteran leader from the BJP, top sources in the party have told NDTV, ruling out speculation that the BJP may consider key allies, such as JDU chief Nitish Kumar, for the top post vacated by the sudden exit of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.