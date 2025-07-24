Modi meets UK PM at country retreat Chequers

15:06





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK to sign the landmark UK-India trade deal, which will boost bilateral trade by PS25.5bn every year, as per an official statement from the British High Commission.





The statement noted that the deal promises to unlock thousands of jobs and boost growth across both economies. During the visit of PM Modi, the leaders will unveil their vision for a modern, reinvigorated partnership over the next decade- The UK-India Vision 2035, a renewed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership--taking the relationship to new heights in a time of rapid global change.

PM Modi meets UK PM Starmer at Chequers, the official country residence of British prime minister that is located 50 km northwest of London.