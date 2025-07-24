HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi meets UK PM at country retreat Chequers

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
15:06
image
PM Modi meets UK PM Starmer at Chequers, the official country residence of British prime minister that is located 50 km northwest of London. 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK to sign the landmark UK-India trade deal, which will boost bilateral trade by PS25.5bn every year, as per an official statement from the British High Commission.  

The statement noted that the deal promises to unlock thousands of jobs and boost growth across both economies. During the visit of PM Modi, the leaders will unveil their vision for a modern, reinvigorated partnership over the next decade- The UK-India Vision 2035, a renewed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership--taking the relationship to new heights in a time of rapid global change.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets UK PM at country retreat Chequers
LIVE! Modi meets UK PM at country retreat Chequers

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For 6 Weeks!
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For 6 Weeks!

'He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak.'

Russian plane with 49 on board crashes, no signs of survivors
Russian plane with 49 on board crashes, no signs of survivors

The An-24 aircraft, developed in the 1950s, is widely used in Russia for regional transport. More than 1,000 planes were produced over several decades.

RJD to boycott of Bihar polls amid SIR row? Tejashwi says...
RJD to boycott of Bihar polls amid SIR row? Tejashwi says...

He also alleged that the ruling NDA came out in support of the exercise, as the Election Commission was acting as "a political tool" of the government.

Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row
Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row

The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD