Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by King Charles III at Sandringham House on Thursday afternoon.



'During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers,' said a post by the official X handle of The Royal Family.