MHA exits North Block, shifts to new CCS-3 building

00:45

File image





While Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and a few joint secretary and additional secretary-level officers and their staff have already shifted to the newly-constructed CCS-3 building, the remaining officers and other employees will shift in the next few days, sources said on Wednesday.





The office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to be shifted but a process is underway, they added.





The MHA has been allocated nearly 350 rooms in the new building.





The red-sandstone building in the North Block has been home to the MHA for about 90 years.





The identical buildings -- North Block and South Block -- housing key offices like the Prime Minister's Office and the ministries of home, finance, defence and external affairs will completely be vacated once the new buildings are ready.





According to the government's plan, a mega museum -- Yuge Yugeen Bharat -- will come up in the North Block and the South Block once the offices are vacated.





It will be one of the largest museums in the world with an area of 1.55 lakh square metres and 950 rooms. -- PTI

The ministry of home affairs has started vacating the British-era North Block located in the Raisina Hills and shifting to a new building along the Kartavya Path, near India Gate, as part of the Narendra Modi government's Central Vista plan to refurbish the heart of the capital.