Maharashtra: 30% bus fare hike on one-way group reservations withdrawn for Ganesh Utsav

The decision comes in line with directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, keeping in view the sentiments of Mumbai's Marathi working-class commuters, according to an official statement from the minister's office. -- ANI

Maharashtra's Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday that the 30 per cent fare hike on one-way group reservations for passengers travelling to Konkan during the upcoming Gauri-Ganpati festival has been rolled back.