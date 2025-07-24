Low pressure to bring very heavy rain in south Bengal for two days

16:35

File pic





A low-pressure system, which has formed over the north Bay of Bengal, will become well-marked by Friday and move west-northwestwards towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.





It said that owing to the low-pressure area and strong monsoon flow, heavy to very rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the other districts of south Bengal on Thursday.





The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at a few places, with extremely heavy downpour at one or two places is very likely over Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts, while heavy to very heavy downpour will occur at one or two places over Jhargram, Purba Medinipur, Purulia, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts on Friday.

