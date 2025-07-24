Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests

11:30

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans. Some of the members were in the Well of the House and also displayed placards. Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and assured that as per rules they will be given opportunities to raise issues. He mentioned the name of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and said it was not the culture of his party to indulge in sloganeering in the House.





Birla repeatedly mentioned that sloganeering and display of placards is not in accordance with the dignity of the House and wondered what kind of message such actions will send out. As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes.





One question was taken up before the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm. The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year. PTI

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This is the fourth consecutive day that the Question Hour has been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.