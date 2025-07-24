Landmark trade deal with India a 'major win': UK PM

08:28

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the "landmark" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that he is set to sign with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is a "major win" for jobs and growth, as tariff cuts bring in cheaper prices on clothes, shoes and food products.





In a statement ahead of his much-anticipated bilateral talks with Modi at his country residence of Chequers on Thursday, Starmer also announced that nearly GBP 6 billion in new investment and export developments had been clinched as Indian firms expand their operations in the UK and British companies secure new business opportunities in India.

The leaders are also set to sign a renewed Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership, which will see closer collaboration on defence, education, climate, technology and innovation.

"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," said Starmer.

"It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses and drive growth in every corner of the country, delivering on our Plan for Change," he added.

"We're putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living, and we're determined to go further and faster to grow the economy and raise living standards across the UK," said Starmer.

According to the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), India's average tariff on UK products will drop from 15 per cent to 3 per cent once the FTA comes into force. It will mean British companies selling products to India, from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices, will find it easier to sell to the Indian market.

Whisky producers will benefit from tariffs slashed in half, reduced immediately from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and then dropped even further to 40 per cent over the next 10 years giving the UK an advantage over international competitors in reaching the Indian market, the DBT said.

"The billions brought to our economy from the trade deal signed today will reach all regions and nations of the UK so working people in every community can feel the benefits," said UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

"The almost GBP 6 billion in new investment and export wins announced today will deliver thousands of jobs and show the strength of our partnership with India as we ensure the UK is the best place in the world to invest and do business," he said.

Official statistics show the UK already imports GBP 11 billion in goods from India, with liberalised tariffs set to make it easier and cheaper to acquire products. For businesses, this could mean potential savings when importing components and materials used in areas such as advanced manufacturing or luxury and consumer goods. -- PTI