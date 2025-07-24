HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kamal Haasan to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

Thu, 24 July 2025
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and renowned actor Kamal Haasan is set to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi today. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Haasan said, "I am going to take the oath and register my name in Delhi today. I am going to fulfil this duty with honour given to me as an Indian." Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time. 

He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

