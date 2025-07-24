Kamal Haasan to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and renowned actor Kamal Haasan is set to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi today. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Haasan said, "I am going to take the oath and register my name in Delhi today. I am going to fulfil this duty with honour given to me as an Indian." Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.
He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.