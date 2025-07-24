HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

JD-U issues notice to its MP for questioning SIR

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
18:27
image
The Janata Dal-United on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its MP Giridhari Yadav for criticising the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying he has not only caused embarrassment to the party but also lent credibility to the opposition's 'baseless and politically motivated' allegations. 

JD-U general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan has asked the Banka MP to reply within 15 days, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated against him.

Yadav, however, stuck to his position, saying that as an MP, he has articulated the feedback he received from his constituents.

"I will reply to the show-cause notice. As a people's representative, I cannot go back on what I have said. I have only spoken about the Election Commission and its drive," he told PTI.

In the notice, Khan said, '(The) Janata Dal-United views your conduct as a lapse in discipline and not in consonance with the party's stated position on the matter.'

The JD-U, a key Bharatiya Janata Party ally, has strongly defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state amid the opposition's united protest against the exercise and allegation that it is being done to benefit the ruling alliance.

Yadav broke ranks with the ruling alliance on Wednesday to oppose the SIR, and said it will raise questions on the verdict of the Lok Sabha polls held last year. 

He asked if the electoral rolls were correct for the Lok Sabha polls, then how can they be incorrect for the assembly polls to be held in a few months.

The Election Commission must give people six months and should hold the drive in summer months, he said.

He also accused the poll body of being ignorant towards the state and its people.

In the notice issued to Yadav, Khan said, "You are well aware that in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the ECI has ordered a Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Bihar."

He added that opposition parties, 'frustrated' by their electoral outcomes, have been running a sustained campaign to discredit the Election Commission, especially on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with the sole objective of creating public doubt over the functioning of a constitutional body.

The JD-U has consistently supported the ECI and the use of EVMs, both as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and now as part of the National Democratic Alliance, he added.

"In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition," Khan said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Brotherhood we once had in Kashmir is fading now'
LIVE! 'Brotherhood we once had in Kashmir is fading now'

4th Test updates: Covers off, 2nd session resumes
4th Test updates: Covers off, 2nd session resumes

PIX: Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat Despite Fracture
PIX: Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat Despite Fracture

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 despite fracturing his toe.

India, UK ink historic trade deal
India, UK ink historic trade deal

India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

Many Air India pilots reported sick after AI171 crash
Many Air India pilots reported sick after AI171 crash

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India for various violations related to cabin crew rest and duty norms, cabin crew training rules and operational procedures, a month after the airline made certain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD