Indian industry hails FTA with UK

After his bilateral talks with Starmer, Prime Minister Modi described the historic deal as marking a new chapter in bilateral relations, which will have a wide-ranging impact on the ease and confidence of doing business.





Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chair of the India-UK CEO Forum, who was part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation accompanying Modi on the UK visit, said businesses across both countries are set to gain tremendously from the deal.





Indian industry across all sectors welcomes the India-UK FTA with great optimism. This agreement establishes a modern, forward-looking partnership that will stimulate innovation, ease market access, and foster investment, said Mittal. Businesses in India as well as the UK stand to gain tremendously, as it lays the groundwork for scaling up bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors, he said.





Once implemented following British parliamentary ratification, CETA is expected to reduce trade barriers, enhance investor confidence, and promote joint ventures and technology transfers, especially in labour intensive sectors like textiles and apparel, leather and leather goods, gems and jewellery, marine products, besides others.





The agreement will provide a strong framework for unlocking new opportunities in clean energy, digital technologies, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing. -- PTI

The India-UK free trade agreement, termed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed off by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer at Chequers near London on Thursday has been hailed as a transformational milestone for trade by Indian business and industry chiefs.