Read Pratap Bhanu Mehta's column here.

The silence and denial around the moral catastrophe unfolding in Gaza only seems to grow in proportion to the scale of atrocity being inflicted on the Palestinian people. It is as if humanity is in moral regress. The fragile gains of international law -- those slivers of humanitarian sensibility that once insisted atrocity on this scale must be unacceptable '" are being steadily eroded.