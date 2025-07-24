Humpy, Divya reach Women's World Cup 2025 final

22:22

India is guaranteed a historic triumph at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, with Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh advancing to the final after impressive semifinal victories in Batumi, Georgia.





Humpy edged past China's Lei Tingjie in a tense tiebreak on Thursday, while Divya stunned another Chinese heavyweight, Tan Zhongyi, to book her maiden World Cup final berth.





The all-Indian summit clash is set to begin on Saturday, marking a landmark moment for Indian chess on the global stage.





For Humpy, a seasoned campaigner and former world No. 2, it's another shot at a prestigious title, while rising star Divya Deshmukh will look to cap her dream run with a career-defining win. -- Agencies