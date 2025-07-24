HP rain havoc leaves 311 road blocked; 221 water supply schemes disrupted

13:00





As per the morning report compiled at 10:00 AM by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Thursday, National Highway-70 remained closed in the Mandi district due to heavy rain and landslides. Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts are among the worst affected in terms of road closures, with Mandi alone reporting 184 blocked roads. -- ANI

Relentless monsoon rains continue to cripple public infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, with 311 roads blocked, 221 water supply schemes disrupted, and 65 power transformers damaged across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).