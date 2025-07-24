HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HP rain havoc leaves 311 road blocked; 221 water supply schemes disrupted

Thu, 24 July 2025
13:00
Relentless monsoon rains continue to cripple public infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, with 311 roads blocked, 221 water supply schemes disrupted, and 65 power transformers damaged across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). 

As per the morning report compiled at 10:00 AM by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Thursday, National Highway-70 remained closed in the Mandi district due to heavy rain and landslides. Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts are among the worst affected in terms of road closures, with Mandi alone reporting 184 blocked roads. -- ANI

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out For 6 Weeks!
'He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak.'

LIVE! RJD may boycott Bihar assembly polls over SIR
Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row
The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens.

Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent
The demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening.

ED raids Anil Ambani-linked cos in loan fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank, official sources said.

