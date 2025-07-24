Have 100% proof of EC allowing cheating: Rahul

16:26





The Election Commission responded, saying "if an election petition has been filed, then wait for the verdict of Hon'ble High Court. If not, then why make baseless allegations now?" An election petition can be filed within 45 days after poll results are announced by anyone not satisfied with the verdict. Such petitions can be filed in high courts of the state of the constituency concerned.





Gandhi alleged that the poll panel is not functioning as the Election Commission of India and is "not doing its job".





Asked about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reported remarks that the option of boycotting the Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the EC allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.





"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. -- PTI

