HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Have 100% proof of EC allowing cheating: Rahul

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
16:26
image
The Congress has "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Thursday and warned the poll panel that it will not get away with this "because we are going to come for you". 

The Election Commission responded, saying "if an election petition has been filed, then wait for the verdict of Hon'ble High Court. If not, then why make baseless allegations now?" An election petition can be filed within 45 days after poll results are announced by anyone not satisfied with the verdict. Such petitions can be filed in high courts of the state of the constituency concerned. 

Gandhi alleged that the poll panel is not functioning as the Election Commission of India and is "not doing its job". 

Asked about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reported remarks that the option of boycotting the Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the EC allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. 

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI
Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI

'Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.'

LIVE! Hindu temple defaced with racist graffiti in Australia
LIVE! Hindu temple defaced with racist graffiti in Australia

4th Test updates: India comeback strongly
4th Test updates: India comeback strongly

India, UK ink historic trade deal
India, UK ink historic trade deal

India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

'Loktantra, not Loktantar': BJP mocks Oppn over banner
'Loktantra, not Loktantar': BJP mocks Oppn over banner

The BJP criticized opposition parties for misspelling 'loktantra' (democracy) on a protest banner during a demonstration against electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD