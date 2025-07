14:19





Premji remains a non-executive member of the board and founder chairman. He is informally known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry and was responsible for guiding Wipro through four decades of diversification and growth, to finally emerge as one of the global leaders in the software industry.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji shares this picture with his father Azim Premji and writes, "Happy 80th birthday to this guy (hug emoji)."