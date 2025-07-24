HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flyer gives birth onboard Air India Express flight

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
21:29
image
A baby boy was born to a woman from Thailand onboard an Air India Express flight en route to Mumbai from Muscat on Thursday.

The airline's cabin crew and a nurse onboard helped with the delivery in the flight, according to a release.

"The moment the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly - drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth... the pilots promptly alerted Air Traffic Control to request priority landing at Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready on arrival. After landing at the Mumbai airport, mother and baby were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for further care, accompanied by a female airline staff member to provide continued support," the airline said in a statement.

Details about the number of passengers in the flight were not immediately available.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA bloc likely to put up joint VP candidate
LIVE! INDIA bloc likely to put up joint VP candidate

4th Test updates: England start confidently post tea
4th Test updates: England start confidently post tea

India, UK ink historic trade deal
India, UK ink historic trade deal

India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

How India, UK will benefit from the free trade deal
How India, UK will benefit from the free trade deal

India on Thursday signed a free trade agreement, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with the UK - its 16th trade pact so far - as the country aims to boost bilateral trade and investments.

Birla to announce panel to probe Justice Verma
Birla to announce panel to probe Justice Verma

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to announce the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the charges against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. A notice signed by 152 MPs was submitted to Birla on July 21.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD