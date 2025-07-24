HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flows Into NRI Deposits: $1.9 Billion

Thu, 24 July 2025
Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $1.9 billion in April-May 2025 from $2.8 billion in April-May 2024, according to RBI data. 

Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $166.7 billion at the end of May 2025, up from $154.8 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits rose from $165.4 billion in April 2025. NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.  

As much as $441 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April-May 2025, down from $1.1 billion in April-May 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.2 billion at the end of May 2025. 

Meanwhile, NRE deposits recorded an inflow of $1 billion in April-May 2025, compared to $1.2 billion in April-May 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $101.9 billion in May 2025. NRO deposits saw inflows of $434 million in April-May 2025, lower than $490 million a year ago. 

The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.6 billion in May 2025. -- Business Standard

