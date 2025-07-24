HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED raids 35 places, 50 firms linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

Thu, 24 July 2025
12:11
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a massive search operation at 35 premises, 50 companies and over 25 persons linked to an alleged money laundering case against Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) Companies, official sources said. 

The move followed an investigation launched by the ED under the offence of alleged money laundering by RAAGA companies subsequent to recording of a First Inormation Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

As per the officials, other agencies and institutions have also shared information with ED, such as, the National Housing Bank, SEBI, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and Bank of Baroda. -- ANI

