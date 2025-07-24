'Brotherhood we once had in Kashmir is fading now'

17:48





Azad was in Reasi district to offer his condolences to a party worker on his father's death.





During his interaction with the media, he said, "I've always believed that whoever you know, regardless of their religion or party, should be respected. Politics is temporary, but we are human beings first. Whether we are Hindus, Muslims, or belong to any party, the brotherhood we once had in Jammu and Kashmir is fading now," Azad remarked.





Calling for an end to divisive politics, Azad urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir "to come together and rebuild the social fabric based on peace, respect, and cooperation. Only through collective effort can the region progress toward stability and development."





During his visit, Azad also patiently heard the concerns of the residents and assured them that their issues would be taken up at the appropriate platforms. He was accompanied by several senior party leaders and workers from across the Reasi district.





He also reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that it is essential for the region's progress.





Azad said, "For the sake of development, for progress in the state, statehood is necessary. And statehood is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, not just a Kashmiri issue. It affects every party, every religion, every region. Whether someone is from BJP in Jammu or from the National Conference in Kashmir, or from Congress or PDP, whether Hindu or Muslim--statehood is essential for all."





Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress party protested against the Central government on Tuesday for "cheating the people of Jammu and Kashmir" and not fulfilling the demand for reinstating the statehood of the region post the abrogation of Article 370. -- ANI

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Thursday voiced concern over what he called "fading brotherhood" and underlined the need to respect everyone irrespective of their political views.