HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI Express plane aborts take-off at Delhi airport due to technical snag

Thu, 24 July 2025
Share:
08:50
image
A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, according to a source.
   
An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.
 
The source said that the pilot decided to abort takeoff as there was a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit.
 
The spokesperson said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which has departed for Mumbai.
 
"We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount in all our operations," the spokesperson said in a statement. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ceasefire must be put in place in Gaza: India at UN
LIVE! Ceasefire must be put in place in Gaza: India at UN

'Modiji Wanted To Speak To Me'
'Modiji Wanted To Speak To Me'

'You can say it was a moment that can be described as unimaginable or unbelievable.'

Dhankhar to vacate VP Enclave, may shift to govt bungalow
Dhankhar to vacate VP Enclave, may shift to govt bungalow

Jagdeep Dhankhar, after resigning as Vice President, is preparing to move out of the Vice President's Enclave and will be offered a government bungalow.

New cops in MP asked to recite Ramcharitmanas every night
New cops in MP asked to recite Ramcharitmanas every night

A nine-month basic training course for newly recruited constables has commenced at eight police training schools in the state, starting on Wednesday, July 23.

Guj ATS busts Al-Qaeda terror module, 4 held in raids
Guj ATS busts Al-Qaeda terror module, 4 held in raids

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a terror module and arrested four individuals for allegedly promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The arrests were made in a multi-state operation, with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD