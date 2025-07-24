'Action like Op Sindoor should have happened after 26/11'

10:50





Sarangi, the Lok Sabha MP from Bhubaneswar, was part of one of the seven multi-party delegations that recently travelled to 33 world capitals in a diplomatic outreach to the international community to convey India's response to terror emanating from Pakistan.





The seminar, "Decoding Operation Sindoor: New Normal, New Doctrine," was hosted by think-tank Centre for Global India Insights (CGII), and it was held to mark three months since the dastardly Pahalgam attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.





Sarangi's party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who were also part of separate multi-party delegations, also addressed the gathering and shared their experiences of being part of India's diplomatic outreach that began in the later part of May. Under Operation Sindoor, India had decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in pre-dawn precision strikes.





Following it, India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict, which ended with an understanding between them on May 10 evening.





"What happened on May 7, by the name of Operation Sindoor, under the guidance and as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior leaders, should have happened post the Mumbai attacks in 2008," Sarangi said.





She also cited the 2016 Uri surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike. "Unfortunately, we never had this kind of strike, the kind of strikes that were carried out from May 7-10," she said. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack in Parliament. The government on Monday agreed to a 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, and it is likely to be taken up next week, despite the opposition insisting that it should start this week itself, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply. BJP MP Lal, interacting with PTI on the sidelines of the event, said, "It will be a good discussion."





"They wanted, but we already moved a motion that we will discuss (it); 16 hours in Lok Sabha, perhaps 9-10 hours in Rajya Sabha. People should know, the country should know, there should not be any confusion," he said. -- PTI

BJP lawmaker Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday hailed India's Operation Sindoor carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror strike, and said such a retaliatory military action should have happened after the Mumbai attacks in 2008.