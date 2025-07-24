HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A mother's heartbreak: The unresolved mystery of missing Indian student

Thu, 24 July 2025
Nine years ago, an Indian student vanished into thin air.
Najeeb Ahmed was studying biotechnology at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, when he mysteriously went missing in October 2016.

The night before his disappearance, the then 27-year-old who lived in one of the university's residential hostels was involved in a scuffle with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student group. The students have denied any involvement in his disappearance.

For years, India's crime-fighting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been trying to figure what may have happened to Mr Ahmed - the agency took over the case from city police in 2017.Now a court in Delhi has finally shut the investigation after the CBI said it had exhausted all possible leads in the case.

Read more here. 

LIVE! Go beyond political ideologies: EC to Oppn on SIR

ED raids Anil Ambani-linked cos in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank, official sources said.

SC stays HC order acquitting 12 Mumbai train blasts accused

The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case, issuing notices and seeking responses from the accused.

The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar

The RSS which catapulted Jagdeep Dhankar to national prominence after 21 years of hibernation could not come to his rescue when BJP higher ups decided to seek his resignation, points out Prakash Bhandari.

Will Rishabh Pant Bat On Day 2?

Rishabh Pant suffered a blow on his right foot after he missed the reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test on Wednesday.

